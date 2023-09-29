Taylor Swift boosts NFL ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Jets by over 40%

Dear Travis Kelce, look what you made the Swifties do!

The NFL was popular before, but the Taylor Swift and the All-Pro tight end romance rumors have attracted millions of new fans.

Swifties are rushing to buy tickets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the rumored couple at the games, after news of Swift possibly attending Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

On Friday, ticket prices for the game surged over 40%, leaping from $83 to $119, according to TickPick, an online marketplace.

But the Swift Effect doesn't stop there.

Swift's attendance at the game last Sunday was a resounding success for the NFL.

Fox Sports revealed that the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears drew 24.3 million viewers with her attendance.

Kelce's jersey sales skyrocketed, experiencing an astonishing nearly 400% increase on Monday, according to Fanatics.

There’s no shaking off the Swift-Kelce fever.

Sure, Kelce is a Super Bowl champ, but he's definitely way more popular now. In just the past week, he has amassed over 500,000 new Instagram followers, surpassing the number he gained after winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. He also gained 570,000 followers on TikTok and 25,000 on X . Overall, he has gained 1.3 million new followers on all his socials in a week.

While the numbers are hot, we need to clarify that neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed their relationship status.

