Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are coming back again

Nacho fries are officially returning to Taco Bell’s menu!

Back on the menu for the ninth time since their debut in 2018, Nacho Fries will again be available nationwide for a limited time beginning April 13. You’ll find them in the original version (fries with cheese sauce), plus a new take on the dish made with Yellowbird Hot Sauce.

The original Nacho Fries will be priced at $1.99, while the Yellowbird Nacho Fries will be $4.99. The Yellowbird version features a Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce made exclusively for Taco Bell, potato fries, nacho cheese sauce and steak. The Yellowbird fries will be available until April 27 or while supplies last.

If you don’t want just Nacho Fries, you can find them in a “Deluxe Cravings Box” that also includes a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

If you like your Taco Bell spicy, you can also add the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce to any menu item for just $1.

Based in Austin, Texas, Taco Bell says Yellowbird is “known for using homegrown, flavorful and premium ingredients and its exclusive sauce collab with Taco Bell puts a kick in the brand’s iconic Nacho Fries.”

“We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer, said in a press release. “Yellowbird utilizes premium ingredients to create their sauces and the Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce seamlessly compliments the full Taco Bell menu. While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere.”

If you want to try your hand at making your own Nacho Fries for when Taco Bell’s inevitably are pulled off the menu again, this copycat recipe from Eating on a Dime uses frozen French fries and a handful of seasonings like paprika, chili powder and cayenne pepper.

While the recipe also calls for making your own cheese sauce, you could instead buy a jar at your local grocery store if you’d rather save some time and dig in sooner!

