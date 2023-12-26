Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail

Whether you're partaking in "Dry January" or just wanting to lessen your alcohol intake, mocktails can be a fun, tasty way to still enjoy a mixed beverage.
Scripps News went behind the bar at The James Room in Atlanta to learn some recipes, including the aptly named "New Year's Resolution."
You'll need:
- 1.5 ounces Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- 0.5 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 0.75 ounce lychee puree
- 0.75 ounce Torani Almond (Orgeat) Syrup
- 1 ounce ginger beer
Put the first four ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks or as a martini. Top the rest of your glass off with ginger beer, and feel free to add an edible orchid as a garnish.
