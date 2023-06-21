These cute smiley face Fourth of July tees are just $9.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fourth of July is summer’s biggest holiday and people love going all out to celebrate our nation’s birthday, from hosting cookouts with cold drinks to making lots of patriotic-themed food.

If you love wearing holiday-inspired attire, you’ll want to jump on this incredible T-shirt deal at Jane.com.

For a limited time, this smiley face Fourth of July T-shirt is on sale for only $9.99. This retailer usually sells this shirt for $38. But, just in time for the holiday, you’ll save just over $28 — a 74% discount.

With these savings, you can pick up festive shirts for every member of your family. We don’t know how long the holiday sale will last, so you’ll want to head to Jane.com to put this Fourth of July shirt in your cart quickly before it’s out of stock or the discount ends.

You don’t need a specific coupon or checkout code to get this deal. Simply go to the website and add your shirts to the cart. The promotional price will automatically apply.

Jane.com charges a $4.99 shipping fee for the first item and then $2.99 for each additional item. The company said it will ship the T-shirts no later than Friday, June 30, so you have them in time for any big Independence Day celebrations. But exact shipping time will depend on when you make your purchase.

Customers have a number of choices with these Fourth of July T-shirts. Three designs are available: a large smiley face with peace sign hands, a pattern of several smiley faces and peace signs or a smiley face on a checkered flag background.

Once you choose the pattern, pick from six colors: white, light pink, light blue, natural, silver and ash.

The unisex t-shirts are designed with a longer length to ensure a comfortable fit for all sizes from 2T to adult 3XL.

Buy Smiley Face Fourth of July Tees at Jane.com for $9.99 (was $38).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.