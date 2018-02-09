This new special edition of Monopoly was made especially for players who cheat

On game night, there are two types of people: those who always play by the rules and those who prefer to make their own rules. If you fall into the latter category, Hasbro is making a game just for you.

The makers of Monopoly are going to produce a special edition of the classic board game that’s just for cheaters! But why would the company go out of its way to give respect to these scofflaws?

If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em?

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming told Business Insider this week that the company decided to give fans “what they’ve been craving all along—a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating.”

The new Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition game will coax players to cheat as many times as they can get away with. In addition, the game will also come with a stack of 15 cheat cards, which will ask players to steal from the bank, move other players’ tokens and perform other underhanded tasks.

Monopoly: Cheater’s Edition will hit stores this fall. The game is for ages eight and up and will retail for $19.99.

Cheaters Gonna Cheat

Hasbro studied the playing habits of 2,000 Monopoly fans and discovered that nearly half reported some type of cheating during regular family gameplay. Half of all players are cheating?!

Cheating at Monopoly can take on many forms. Hasbro states that questionable behavior includes stealing money from the bank, accepting unfair trades, making up rules and even skipping spaces on the board, as illustrated in this video from the game’s Facebook page.

Reporting Swindlers

For those who prefer to follow the classic rules of the game, Monopoly made the CheatBot, available Jan. 16 through Feb. 16 via Facebook Messenger. Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming explained the reasoning in a recent press release.

“With Monopoly CheatBot, we’re empowering fans to ‘report’ their family and friends for corrupt and questionable game play—with customized consequences to hopefully end Monopoly feuds for good,” said Berkowitz in a statement.

What type of cheating do you—or your friends and family members—typically try to pull during a game of Monopoly?

