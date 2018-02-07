These football questions stumped all three 'Jeopardy' contestants
Feb 5, 2018
Watching “Jeopardy” can sometimes make you feel really stupid. There you are, sitting on your couch, being stumped over and over again by categories like “19th Century Statues” or “Silent Film Stars” while the contestants are confidently buzzing in.
Well, if you have been eagerly awaiting a category to bring those “Jeopardy” contestants down to our level, I’m about to make you very happy. Because last week, an episode aired in which all three contestants were faced with a category full of football questions. The result? “What is a dumpster fire?”
The three contestants were not able to answer a single clue. Nobody even buzzed in. They just stared at host Alex Trebek as if he were speaking some sort of weird alien language.
“If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die,” said Trebek, who was at the top of his game mocking the three contestants as they were forced to trudge through the clues, resigned to their fate as Trebek roasted them from his podium.
“I can tell you guys are big football fans,” Trebek said sarcastically, before saying “Do you think we should go to commercial?” He even opened the final clue “just for fun,” knowing at that point it was an exercise in futility. Frankly, the segment resembled something more like Saturday Night Live’s “Celebrity Jeopardy” skits than an actual quiz show involving highly intelligent people.