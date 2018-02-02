How to watch 20 Oscar-nominated movies at home right now

The 2018 Academy Awards are right around the corner. But don’t worry if you haven’t seen any of the nominees yet, because you can watch many of them from the comfort of your couch right now!

Several of the nominated movies are still in theaters, but 20 other nominees are already on DVD/Blu-ray and on-demand streaming services. Check out the full list below of this year’s Oscar-nominated movies that you can watch at home in time for the ceremony on March 4.

Note: When we say “On-demand rental” below, we mean streaming services where you pay a fee to watch the movie within a short time window. Examples include cable and satellite on-demand channels, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play and Playstation.

“Get Out”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Where you can watch it: HBO Now, HBO Go, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

Perhaps the most surprising and talked-about movie of 2017, this horror film follows a black man who goes to visit his white girlfriend’s family in the suburbs, where things take a grim turn. It was written and directed by Jordan Peele of “Key and Peele.”

“Dunkirk”

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer), Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

This beautiful war movie tells the true story of the heroism shown by average British citizens as they helped rescue soldiers who were stranded on a beach during World War II. It was directed by Christopher Nolan, who also directed the “Dark Knight” movies.

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Nominated for: Best Actor in a Leading Role (Denzel Washington)

Where you can watch it: On-demand rental (DVD/Blu-ray coming Feb. 13)

Denzel Washington earned his ninth Oscar nomination for playing an eccentric lawyer in this legal drama.

“Mudbound”

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Mary J. Blige), Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, Best Adapted Screenplay

Where you can watch it: Netflix

This hard-nosed drama about family and racism in the 1940s is one of the most acclaimed projects Netflix has ever produced.

“The Big Sick”

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay

Where you can watch it: Amazon Prime Instant Video, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

Based on a true story, this romantic comedy tells the story of the relationship between a Muslim comedian and his Caucasian wife and what happens when she becomes suddenly ill. It just happens to be co-written by the people whom the movie is about!

“Logan”

Nominated for: Best Adapted Screenplay

Where you can watch it: HBO Now, HBO Go, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart were praised for their performances in this gritty, R-rated X-Men movie that sees Wolverine as an aging man.

“The Boss Baby”

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where you can watch it: Netflix, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

If you’ve got kids, this is one of the rare Oscar nominees you can watch with them! In it, Alec Baldwin voices a suit-wearing, intense baby.

“Blade Runner 2049”

Nominated for: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

A followup to the 1982 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” this was one of the rare sequels to be acclaimed by critics and fans alike! It stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

“Beauty and the Beast”

Nominated for: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Where you can watch it: Netflix, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

Disney’s lush live-action remake of its beloved classic was the second highest-grossing movie of 2017. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens from “Downton Abbey” star in this joyous film.

“Victoria & Abdul”

Nominated for: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

This historical comedy-drama starring Judi Dench is about the real-life relationship that developed between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim.

“Loving Vincent”

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray

This movie is a dream for art lovers. Unlike any movie ever made before, this entire film was painted on canvas then animated, to mimic the style of Vincent van Gogh. It follows the life and death of the iconic painter.

“Marshall”

Nominated for: Best Original Song

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

This true story follows Thurgood Marshall as a lawyer in 1940, decades before he would become America’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice. It boasts an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Kate Hudson, Josh Gad and Sterling K. Brown.

“Baby Driver”

Nominated for: Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

This heist movie about a talented young getaway driver has one of the best soundtracks ever put to film. It’s a blast to watch with the volume up!

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where you can watch it: Netflix, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

The hilarious sequel to 2014’s smash hit was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year.

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where you can watch it: DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

The final film in the new “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, this gorgeous sci-fi/action movie had touching performances to go with its stunning visuals.

“Kong: Skull Island”

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where you can watch it: HBO Now, HBO Go, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

The legendary King Kong came back to the screen in this action-packed reboot with an impressive cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson.

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where you can watch it: Amazon Prime Instant Video, PBS on-demand, DVD/Blu-ray, On-demand rental

Anyone interested in finance and the 2008 banking crisis will want to see this documentary, which aired on PBS’ “Frontline,” about the only U.S. bank that faced criminal charges as a result of the scandal.

“Icarus”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where you can watch it: Netflix

This Netflix documentary is about doping in sports and specifically a Russian system that helped athletes beat drug tests while still using performance-enhancing drugs.

“Last Men In Aleppo”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where you can watch it: Netflix, iTunes

This intense documentary follows search-and-rescue missions carried out during the Syrian Civil War by a group of volunteers called the White Helmets.

“Strong Island”

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where you can watch it: Netflix

This Netflix true-crime documentary follows the case of William Ford, Jr., a 24-year-old black man who was murdered in 1992 by a white man. This film was directed by Ford’s brother.

Here are all the other nominees and you have until March 4, 2018 to see them all!

