How to make a glow-in-the-dark path or driveway

Glow-in-the-dark driveways are trending right now, but making your pathway look like a starry night is not just pretty — it’s also better for the environment. Instead of lighting up your driveway or walkways with costly, energy-sucking lights, you can use luminescent products that will light your way, no electricity required.

How can you achieve a glow-in-the-dark driveway? It’s easy! You can use a product like CORE Glow , which are photo-luminescent pebbles that essentially store light from the sun during the day and then slowly release their glow during the night (for up to 12 hours).

According to the CORE Glow website, “The phosphorescence given off by our product is not harmful, and provides safety of passage when no light source is available. Whether your mode of transportation is by vehicle or by foot let CORE Glow pebbles illumination guide you.”

The CORE Glow products are available in recycled glass, marble or pebbles (plastic), and you can purchase a sample pack for as little as $25 here.

You can also look on sites like Amazon for other options, such as these Unime pebbles, which are made of photoluminescent pigment and resin. A pack of 100 pebbles (20×30×11mm) costs just under $10.

If you would rather DIY your glow-in-the-dark driveway, there are many possibilities. You can use glow-in-the-dark paint (such as this option from Amazon) and paint large stones to line your driveway or walkway. You can also do this with small pebbles, although that would be a bit more painstaking.

If you are laying down a new driveway or pathway, you can also mix pigment with the concrete, which will give the stones an overall glow. Products like Glow make it easy, whether you’re a professional or a DIY-er.

You can also consider using Ambient Glow Technology sand. This fine sand has a high luminosity and will add a gentle, ethereal glow. It can be added to “light colored concrete, overlays, stuccos or grouts and GFRC spray mixes,” according to their website.

Is this a look you’d try for your own home?

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.