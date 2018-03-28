Gina Rodriguez Will Play Carmen Sandiego In Netflix Movie

Everything from the 1990s is coming back again and that includes one of our favorite children’s TV game shows, “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?” — only this time as a movie!

Sandiego was a mysterious villain who traveled around the world, causing detectives — that is, children on the game show — to learn about geography and history and find her whereabouts. The show ran from 1991 until 1995 on PBS and educated a generation of youngsters about the world.

Now, Netflix has acquired the live-action feature film rights to “Carmen Sandiego,” and Gina Rodriguez is set to star as the title character. If you’re having a hard time remembering the character, one listen of the iconic theme song from the a cappella group Rockapella is sure to jog your memory:

In addition to snagging the starring role, the “Jane The Virgin” star will also produce the movie through her I Can and I Will Productions along. According to IMDB, actor Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things” is also set to appear in the film.

In addition to the movie, Netflix is also planning a “Carmen Sandiego” animated series set to premiere in 2019, in which Rodriguez will also voice the character. Additionally, a line of books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt featuring the character is due out in 2019.

The 1990s version of “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?” spawned a series of video games, television shows, books and comics, board games, a concert series and music albums. While no new video games have been announced as part of the reboot, I have a feeling they can’t be far behind!

Last year, Rodriguez tweeted that she was ready to take on the role and that she already had the items to pull of the character’s signature look:

I already have the fedora and coat. So it's definitely true. https://t.co/Fg2T6yw8W3 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 15, 2017

Rodriguez is certainly keeping busy, as in addition to her continuing starring role in “Jane the Virgin,” she is also starring and producing another Netflix movie, “Someone Great.” She is also starring in an English-language remake of the 2011 Mexican film “Miss Bala,” slated to hit theaters in January 2019.

Are you excited for the comeback of “Carmen Sandiego”?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.