Four companies recall dog food and treats for salmonella risk

Dog owners should be aware that four different pet food companies have recently recalled products due to concerns about a potential salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the brands affected include specific products from Raws for Paws, RedBarn, Darwin’s ZooLogics and Smokehouse Pet Products. Here’s more information about each of the affected products:

1. Raws For Paws—Ground Turkey For Pets

The FDA says Raws for Paws has recalled about 4,000 pounds of its 1-pound and 5-pound “chubs” of Ground Turkey Pet Food. The affected products were sold to customers in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The products have case codes of 9900008, 9900009, 9900014 and 9900015. The manufacture date of the affected food cases is Oct. 12, 2017 and the manufacture dates of Combo Pack cases are between Oct. 12, 2017 and Feb. 2, 2018.

Two illnesses have been reported in connection with these products. Consumers with questions can contact the company at (612) 465-0372.

2. RedBarn Pet Products—Bully Sticks

Red Barn Pet Products is recalling its RedBarn Naturals 7-inch Bully Sticks chews. The chews were sold in three-packs at pet stores nationwide. The products have an expiration date of “112120ABC” stamped on the side of the packaging. The UPC on the affected products is #7 85184 25105 8. See examples of the packaging at RedBarn’s website.

Consumers with questions can contact the company via email at info@redbarninc.com or by phone at (800) 775-3849, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific.

3. Darwin’s Natural—ZooLogics Meals

A pair of varieties of Darwin’s Natural ZooLogics dog food has been recalled after at least six complaints to the FDA that pets had become ill or died after eating it since October 2016. The affected foods are ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41567) and ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #41957).

Darwin’s Natural only sells its products online through direct-to-consumer sales, according to the FDA. The group has investigated four recalls of the company’s foods since October 2016. Last week, Darwin’s Natural issued a notice to customers about the recall, which was obtained by Dog Food Advisor.

4. Smokehouse Pet Products—Beefy Munchies Treats

Smokehouse Pet Products is recalling 4-ounce bags of Beefy Munchies dog treats. The products were sold through a number of retailers in Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina and Washington. The affected products have the UPC code 78565857957, lot number 449294 and a best-used-by date of Oct. 25, 2019 stamped on the back.

No illnesses have been connected to this recall, according to the FDA. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (877) 699-7387, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific.

If you have any of these products, you should stop feeding them to your pet right away.

The salmonella potentially present in these products can affect both pets and humans who handle the products, so if you or your pet have been in contact with the products and are experiencing symptoms, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Humans and dogs will experience similar symptoms, including lethargy, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and diarrhea.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.