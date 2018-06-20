Boozy push-up popsicles are now a thing

As if you needed more evidence that kids who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s have now inherited the Earth, you can now buy push-up popsicles that will get you drunk!

Buzz Pop Cocktails are popsicles made with gourmet fruit sorbet and “top-shelf liquors” in a handheld tube that features a stick you can push up to get to the bottom of the treat. Anyone who ever had a box of Push-Up Pops in their freezer as a kid will know exactly how to eat these with no instructions needed.

Here’s The Scoop (Or The Pop, I Should Say)

Created by the father-son duo of Joseph Issacs, an entrepreneur, and Jason Isaacs, a chef, each Buzz Pop has less than 100 calories and contains no high-fructose corn syrup. The gluten-free, fat-free and vegan-friendly popsicles come in a range of flavors with fun names like Blueberry Mojo (blueberry sorbet and tequila), Southern Belle (sweet tea, peaches, lemon and bourbon), Pink Paradise (grapefruit, blood orange, raspberry and tequila) and Caribbean Breeze (pineapple, orange and white rum).

There’s also a Moscow Mule push-up pop (ginger, lime, brown sugar and vodka) that I’m going to go ahead and order four of, so don’t mind me …

Where To Buy Them

Speaking of which, Buzz Pops can be ordered online! They aren’t cheap, however. A variety pack of eight popsicles costs $99.99 from the online shop, so they may be more of a special occasion treat. The company claims its sorbet is restaurant-quality and that the liquors it uses are premium.

Oh, and have I mentioned the alcohol content yet? These aren’t some cute little alcoholic treats you’d eat a couple of and barely feel a buzz — each Buzz Pop has 15-percent ABV (alcohol by volume)! That’s more than three times a Guinness, more than a glass of your trusty Malbec or a glass of pretty much any wine for that matter.

So, despite how they look, Buzz Pops are definitely not for kids. But they just might bring out your inner kid and remind you of those day chasing down the ice cream truck for a Push-Up Pop!

DIY Jack And Coke Popsicles

If you want to try your hand at making your own boozy popsicles, look no further than Jack and Coke popsicles.

First things first, you’re going to need popsicle molds and wooden sticks if your molds don’t include a top. A quick search on Amazon brings up all the molds your popsicle-loving heart desires.

This handy set of six molds sells for $9.99 on Amazon, and includes a silicone funnel and cleaning brush:

Or go for freeze-pop style popsicle using these BPA-free molds. They are available on Amazon for $6.99 for a set of 10:

Once you’ve got your preferred popsicle molds, you’re ready to start mixing and freezing.

Diving right in, let’s start with a classic: Jack and Coke. This recipe comes from Boulder Locavore, and it seriously could not be easier.

One of our writers, Megan Fenno, put the recipe to the test, and even got her family’s opinions!

While the recipe calls for Mexican coke, you could even use regular Coke, Pepsi or any other cola you have on-hand.

Either way, just make sure the cola is flat, which you can do by pouring it into a bowl and letting it sit until there is no more carbonation. Then, follow these three easy steps:

1. Pour 1/2 ounce of Jack Daniels into each popsicle mold. Pour two ounces of the flat Coke into the mold and stir.

2. If your molds do not have a cover, try adding a top layer of foil to keep the sticks in place.

3. Freeze for a few hours or overnight. The popsicles may stick a bit, so just run some hot water on the outside of the mold to get the pop right out.

Not into whiskey? No problem! There are tons of other adult-friendly popsicle recipes all over the internet.

If you prefer a creamier popsicle, you will love these spiced rum horchata pops. They’re dairy-free and seasoned with cinnamon and vanilla. Get the recipe from The Speckled Palate.

