15 Team USA Athletes To Know Before The Winter Olympics
Jennifer Nied
12:42 PM, Feb 5, 2018
2 hours ago
The 2018 Winter Olympics start this week in PyeongChang, South Korea. With the qualifying races behind them, the teams are set. From Olympic veterans to athletes making their debut on the biggest stage, here some exciting Team USA competitors to watch this month:
Nagasu brings extra motivation with her to PyeongChang after just missing Team USA’s figure skating squad in Sochi. The 24-year-old skater is the only American women’s singles skater to ever return to the Olympics after missing the previous games, according to TeamUSA.org.
This 17-year-old X Games star will make her long-awaited Olympic debut in PyeongChang. She consistently puts down an exciting run, dominating international competitions. And, she was the first woman—or, girl, I suppose—to land back-to-back 1080s in competition.
This 22-year-old Pennsylvania native missed the 2014 Winter Olympics after getting swine flu the day before his qualifier. But this season, he was dominant in the U.S. Olympic trials in Salt Lake City, securing his place in PyeongChang. His speed and precise short-track technique make him a contender.
American skiing favorite Lindsey Vonn was sidelined by injuries at the 2014 Winter Olympics, but the veteran Olympian is back and making up for lost time. She snagged a World Cup win in December on her way to South Korea.
Kenworthy has one Olympic silver medal to his name. However, he has made more headlines as one of only two openly gay athletes competing for Team USA in PyeongChang. He’s a podium contender again as part of a strong U.S. freestyle skiing team.
One of the all-time snowboarding icons, White, 33, struck halfpipe gold with his signature style in his first two Olympic appearances. After a disappointing performance in Sochi, he told USA Today he’s trained harder than ever for PyeongChang redemption.