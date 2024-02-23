'Scripps News Showcase' spotlights groundbreaking documentary films

Each week, we take time to respond to some of the more than 10,000 calls that have come in since we launched our Scripps News Viewer Hotline last spring. We are truly grateful for your story ideas and comments about our coverage, which help shape what you see on your screen each and every day.

Several of you have called in about our distinctive documentary series "Scripps News Showcase," which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. ET. Each weekend, we present a selection of groundbreaking films from independent creators, like "When We Were Apollo" — an inspirational look back at the Apollo space program.

Wilma from Arkansas said: "This is so wonderful to watch this because I didn’t know so many Blacks were involved in sending that spaceship to the moon, it’s with so much unity. It brought back a lot — I’m a Black female. I’m 69 now, but I remember when it took off … Thanks for putting this on."

Coming up this weekend are two more compelling films: "Observations At 65 South," about a courageous voyage to Antarctica, and "Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art," which chronicles the career of that mysterious street artist.

Remember you can catch "Scripps News Showcase" at 1 p.m. ET, every Saturday and Sunday, right here on Scripps News.

Speaking of catching us, some of you with an antenna say that you're missing us all too frequently.

Billie from California said: "Scripps News is breaking up big time, there was something on there where we could read the story and it was breaking up so badly I couldn’t read it, and I hope you play that again because what I was able to read looked interesting."

We hear your frustration. While technical difficulties are sometimes the result of equipment failure or service interruptions on our end, in many cases there are things that you can do in your own home to get a better reception.

Our parent company Scripps has developed a website here with some helpful tips. Suggestions include upgrading the coaxial cable that connects your indoor antenna to the back of our television. And be sure to always keep the cable away from power cords, as they can cause disruptions.

We want to make sure you can watch us whenever and wherever you choose. We are on 24/7, and you can also watch our stream at ScrippsNews.com.

Staying connected with you is our priority, so keep those calls coming. As always, you can reach us on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

