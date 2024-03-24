Sailor dies after being 'lost overboard' in the Red Sea, US Navy says

The U.S. Navy confirmed a sailor died after being "lost overboard" Wednesday from the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), which has been operating in the Red Sea.

The Department of Defense and the Navy identified the sailor as 34-year-old Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola of Florida and said his death resulted from a “non-combat related incident.”

Neither the DoD nor the Navy provided any further details about the incident.

"Aregbesola, assigned to the ‘Swamp Foxes’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November," the U.S. Navy said.

Mason and HSM-74 are part of the Norfolk, Virginia-based Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and are currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Officials said Aregbesola joined the Navy in July 2020 reporting to HSM-74 in December 2020.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” said Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer. “His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

This story was originally published by Jay Greene at Scripps News Norfolk.

