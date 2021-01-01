Ricardo Coronado joined the Idaho News 6 team in November 2020.

He came back to the Gem State after reporting for his home state in the Central Coast for Telemundo 23, a Spanish-speaking news market. He's no stranger to Idaho though. He started out reporting in Twin Falls in 2017.

Ricardo was born and raised in Ventura County and studied at Sacramento State University. He received his B.A. in Journalism in 2017. Ricardo began his journalism career as a photographer and editor at Univision in Sacramento while in college.

He is thrilled to be here in the Treasure Valley and start making a difference in our community. He enjoys an active lifestyle, running, hiking, power lifting and a good book to read.