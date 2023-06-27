Walmart has raised garden bed kits for just $37 (regularly $102)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Gardening season is in full bloom. If you’re looking to add a little more life to your deck or yard this summer, it’s not too late. Walmart has a deal you’ll want to jump on that will make planting a little easier.

You can buy a raised garden bed for only $36.99 for a limited time. Typically, they cost $102. With this deal, you’ll save 63% off the retail price, or $65.01. That discount means you can buy two for less than the price of one regularly priced container.

To get this deal, you have to order the garden bed online. There is no coupon or special code required to get the sale price. All you have to do is put the item in your cart, and the website will automatically apply the discount!

This raised garden bed is 40 inches long, 32 inches wide and 12 inches deep. It is made of dark green, solid steel boards, which need to be assembled after it arrives. At just under six pounds, the garden bed is easy to maneuver and build.

Its open-bottom design means better ventilation so your delicate plants get maximum airflow to keep them healthy at the root level.

If you’re looking for something a little bigger, don’t worry. Walmart has a larger size in the same raised garden bed.

This garden bed is 47 inches high, 35.5 inches wide and 12 inches deep, and it’s also on sale for $36.99, marked down from $112. You get the same sturdy construction, rust-resistant steel boards and open-bottom design.

It makes for the perfect companion to the smaller container to create a cohesive and beautiful garden space.

We don’t know how long these deals will last. So, if you’re ready to give your green thumb a workout, order these raised garden beds before they disappear!

Buy a Costway Raised Garden Bed at Amazon for $36.99 (was $102).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.