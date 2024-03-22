Police: Missing college student Riley Strain's body found in river

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Friday that the body of missing college student Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River.

Strain's body was spotted after workers of a company searching the area removed an object from the river, police said.

"The fire department was called in, retrieved the body from the river," said Nashville Police Chief John Drake. "The medical examiner's office reviewed the body and we've confirmed that it is Riley Strain."

Drake added that no foul play-related trauma was observed.

The 22-year-old was reported missing about two weeks ago after being kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar.

Surveillance video of Strain shows him wandering around downtown Nashville, stumbling and eventually hitting his head on a pole and bouncing off of buildings. On Monday, Metro Nashville police released a video of a very brief interaction between an officer and Strain. When asked how he was doing, Strain told the officer that he was OK.

The only physical evidence police had in the case is Strain's debit card, which was found along the Cumberland River by a pair of women wanting to help locate Strain.

Strain was visiting Nashville with a group of fraternity brothers from the University of Missouri.

