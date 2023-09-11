Person rescued after bear attack in national forest

Parts of the Custer Gallatin National Forest have closed after a hunting party was attacked by a grizzly bear on Friday.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue office, someone called in to request medical aid along the Yellow Mule Trail. The person was airlifted by a Life Flight Network helicopter and taken to a Montana hospital. The person's condition was not released.

The U.S. Forest Service issued an emergency closure of the Buck Ridge Yellow Mule area following the attack. The area is expected to remain closed all week.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it "would like to remind hunters that having a plan for contingencies along with being able to call for aid is crucial in the backcountry."

The incident in Montana comes just days after a grizzly bear blamed for killing a West Yellowstone, Montana, woman in July was euthanized after multiple conflicts with people.

According to the World Animal Foundation, there are 40 reported bear attacks per year worldwide. On average, 18 of those occur in North America.

According to the National Park Service, "Most bears are only interested in protecting food, cubs, or their space."

"Most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming," the National Park Service said. "Pay attention to your surroundings and make a special effort to be noticeable if you are in an area with known bear activity or a good food source, such as berry bushes."

