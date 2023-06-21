Peet’s Coffee is looking for a ‘Chief Cold Brew Officer’

If you consider yourself a connoisseur when it comes to enjoying cold brew coffee, you need to know about this job opportunity. It not only consists of drinking the caffeinated beverage, it pays in cold brew, too!

Peet’s Coffee is looking for the company’s first-ever “Chief Cold Brew Officer.” The position includes simply drinking unlimited amounts of cold brew and posting about current coffee trends on social media, along with photos, videos and stories about your “cold brew adventures.” You’ll also get to choose a day on which all Peet’s customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

To qualify, you’ll obviously need to have a love for cold brew, which Peet’s Coffee says should actually be more of a “borderline obsession” — your love for the drink should “be brewing in your veins.” You must also live within 15 miles of a Peet’s Coffee location, as you’ll be visiting frequently — this means entrants must be from 10 states or districts: California, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia or Washington.

To apply for the role, you’ll need to answer this question: “Why do you deserve to be Peet’s Coffee’s first-ever Chief Cold Brew Officer?” Write a 150-word essay or submit a 15-second video. You should also be willing to drink Peet’s cold brew all summer. Applications are open now through midnight ET on June 30.

Entries will be judged 50% on why you think you deserve the job, 25% on creativity or inspiration and 25% on the overall quality of the entry, as determined by Peet’s Coffee.

You will still have to keep your day job, however, as the person selected will be paid only with an “endless flow” of Peet’s Cold Brew Iced Coffee. This consists of points valued at $1,400 credited to the winner’s Peet’s Coffee Peetnik Rewards account. You’ll receive $200 in points per week for a total of seven weeks.

However, since the maximum balance of a Peetnik Rewards card is $200, you can’t get more points unless you use that up immediately — so you really do need to be ready to drink a lot of coffee. Otherwise, you forfeit the unused amount. For other conditions, make sure to read the Official Rules linked to one of the boxes you need to check before you submit.

If you think you have what it takes to be Peet’s Coffee’s Chief Cold Brew Officer, don’t delay in applying. Good luck!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.