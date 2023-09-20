Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is returning soon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If one bowl of pasta is never enough for you, Olive Garden is bringing back a fan-favorite offer that is sure to make your day.

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl is returning to restaurants nationwide for a limited time beginning Sept. 25. The deal is good in-restaurant only, which means you will need to eat all of your pasta there and can’t take any home or order it go.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl comes with your choice of soup or salad and unlimited breadsticks. Prices start at $13.99 for just pasta and sauce, but you can also add a never-ending topping for an extra $4.99.

With four types of pasta, five sauces and four toppings, there are more than 80 possible combinations. Take a look at the full lineup:

Pastas: Fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni and angel hair

Sauces: Made-from-scratch creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five-cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce and Alfredo

Toppings: Meatballs, Italian sausage and crispy chicken fritta

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl runs through Nov. 19, so you have plenty of time to grab all your favorites and mix and match your sauces and toppings.

The Never Ending Pasta Bowl has been around since 1995, but took a two-year break due to the COVID pandemic, returning last fall for the first time since 2019.

While the price did increase a bit following the break, it is actually still cheaper than or just about equal to ordering the same dish from the menu without refills. Fettuccine Alfredo, for example, is priced at $16.29, while spaghetti with meat sauce is $12.99, just $1 less than the unlimited version.

Of course, the downside is that if you only order one round of pasta and get full, you can’t take the rest to go like you could if you didn’t order the Never Ending Pasta Bowl. For the price, however, it’s probably worth the risk for the chance to try multiple pastas and sauces.

Will you be heading to Olive Garden to order a Never Ending Pasta Bowl?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.