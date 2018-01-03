Two dead in Payette house fire

PAYETTE, ID - Two people and four animals have died in a house fire at 170 South 19th Street in Payette. The fire was first reported about 11:45 pm Tuesday.

“Two adults, a male and a female both in the seventies, were pronounced dead at the scene,” said Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller. The victims’ names have not been released until all relatives have been notified, he added.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Two dogs and two cats also perished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The County sheriff and State fire marshal were still on the scene Thursday morning.

