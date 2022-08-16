Tracking Idaho fires 2022: Moose Fire continues to burn, others pop up

Tracking the wildfires burning throughout Idaho in 2022. Here's what the state's biggest fires look like now.

Moose Fire

Idaho's largest fire, the Moose Fire, continues to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near Salmon near the Idaho-Montana border.

As of August 15, the Moose Fire burned 78,729 acres and is just 34% contained.

The fire was previously determined to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire began August 13 near Lookout Peak in the West Mountain range, west of Castcade. The fire is currently 73 acres and the cause is currently undetermined, but thought to be caused by storms from last week.

Anyone in the area may be able to see the fire from the lake or Highway 55 but officials say there is no need to report the flames as crews are already working on the fire.