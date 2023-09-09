The Walk to End Alzheimer's Comes to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The national Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up in locations across southern Idaho with hopes leading the way to end Alzheimer's.

This weekend's Magic Valley walk kicked off at the College of Southern Idaho. Hundreds of people participated in the mile-long walk, raising awareness for the illness and providing funds for research through registration fees.

by Doug Lock-Smith

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is the nonprofit's largest fundraiser for research into a cure. There are walks to benefit the movement across the country, with some set for the near future.

The upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's in Meridian is set for September 30 in Kleiner Park. Additionally, walks are scheduled in Pocatello for September 16 and in Idaho Falls for September 23. More information on these events and registration is available at act.alz.org.