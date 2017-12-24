Santas' run the Greenbelt for  Ho Ho Ho Hustle

Light Snow
BOISE, Idaho - Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus got in a little workout today to make room for all those cookies reserved for them on Christmas Eve.
Close to seven hundred Santas went for a run on the Boise Greenbelt during the Ho Ho Ho Hustle.
Participants got to chose between a 10k, 5k, and a half marathon.
They all got a Santa suit for signing up, and some walked away with prizes
2017 was the second year for the Ho Ho Ho Hustle, and organizers hope to bring it back again next year.