Boise Fire seeing an increase in calls for help in the foothills, be prepared before heading outdoors

BOISE — With the Treasure Valley's population growth and the pandemic, it's no secret that the Boise Foothills are seeing more traffic than ever before.

But Boise Fire is also seeing a higher number of calls for help in the foothills.

"Over the last three years, we have seen a steady trend upward in the call volume," Shawn Res, Boise Fire Captain said. "The calls are ranging from people getting lost, people going out without enough fluids and getting heat exhaustion, and we have a good fair share of traumatic injuries."

That is why they've teamed up with Ridge to Rivers to remind outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared before heading outside.

Traffic on Ridge to Rivers trails is up and so are the calls for help. Trail users are reminded to bring the right equipment, water, and a cell phone while hiking or riding in the Boise Foothills. https://t.co/xDzdceIrJF pic.twitter.com/pPb4GlxlOZ — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) May 17, 2021

"We encourage everyone to use the foothills it is a great resource for the City of Boise," Res said. "But if you are we just want to make sure you are best prepared to do so."

Here are some of their important safety tips:



Use the buddy system – hike or ride with someone else when you can

If you do go out alone, always tell someone where you’re going (be as specific as possible) and when you plan to return

Bring plenty of water for you and your pet

Wear appropriate clothing and safety gear for your activity – wear sturdy hiking boots, mountain bikers should wear a helmet and bell, etc.

If you hit the trail at dusk or dawn, bring a headlamp or flashlight with you

Bring a cell phone to call for help if needed, but keep in mind there are some foothills locations where service is unavailable

Have a backup plan

For more information visit their website here.