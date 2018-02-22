Ontario's "Freddy Krueger" bank robbery suspect arrested

ONTARIO, ORE - The suspect in an Ontario, Oregon bank robbery Wednesday –- who many social media users said bears a striking resemblance to the “Freddy Krueger” character in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movie series -– has been arrested.

The robbery took place at the Washington Federal bank in the 500 block of East Idaho Avenue.

“After receiving possible identity information from members of our community, officers tracked the suspect to the northeast area of the city,” according to a Thursday morning news release from the Ontario Police Department.

An Ontario Police officer spotted the suspect in a vehicle, initiated a traffic stop, and took the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as David Michael Johnson, 63, who lives in the Ontario area, the release said.

He was booked into the Malheur County Jail on a robbery charge and two misdemeanor warrants (both failure to appear on theft charges.)





