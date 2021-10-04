TV, film union authorizes nationwide strike

The overwhelming majority of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to authorize a strike.

The union represents nearly 60,000 production employees who work on tv shows and movies. Of the nearly 90% who voted, 98% gave the OK to strike, the union said.

“This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage,” said the union’s president, Matthew Loeb.

The union wants the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to return to the negotiating table or it could go on strike.

IATSE says it needs numerous issues addressed:

Excessively unsafe and harmful working hours.

Unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts.

Consistent failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.

Workers on certain “new media” streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters.

In response to the vote, the AMPTP said it’s willing to listen to the concerns.

“The AMPTP remains committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working," AMPTP spokesperson Jarryd Gonzales said, according to Axios.