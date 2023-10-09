Teachers can access a free curriculum covering prescription drug misuse

Education technology company EVERFI and public health organization, Truth Initiative, recently partnered to create free educational lessons for students about fentanyl and prescription drug abuse prevention.

Opioid abuse is a reality among grade-school-age children.

The CDC reports that illicitly manufactured fentanyl was involved in 84% of the more than 2,200 adolescents (aged 15-19) who fatally overdosed between 2019-2021.

Educators can access eight lessons for students in grades 8-12. They cover topics including the science of addiction, reading prescription labels, and learning what types of fentanyl exist.

"Many young people who are using prescription drugs from their friends or they're getting it off the internet may not even know that fentanyl is in the drugs, the counterfeit drugs that they're taking, and fentanyl is highly potent and when used incorrectly can be deadly," said Amy Taylor, who leads the community and youth engagement team at Truth Initiative.

"We have a long history at Truth Initiative talking to young people. And what we know is that we have proven evidence that when you give teenagers the facts that you empower them with information, that they're going to make informed decisions. And so that's why this curriculum is so important."

You can access the curriculum here. You will need to register first.