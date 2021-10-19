President Biden, first lady honor teachers at the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden recognized the 2020 and 2021 National Teachers of the Year at the White House on Monday.

The president was a special guest at the event, which was originally scheduled to feature his wife, who is also a teacher, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“You know, when you think about it, the single-most consequential people in the world, beyond our parents — God willing, if we have them — is our teachers,” Biden said.

Prior to the president’s special appearance, the first lady praised teachers for educating children during a challenging time.

“You and teachers like you have found the courage and strength to keep going,” the first lady said.

Juliana Urtubey, a special education teacher from Las Vegas, Nevada and Tabatha Rosproy, preschool teacher in Winfield, Kansas, received apple-shaped awards for being named National Teacher of the Year.

Previously scheduled ceremonies were delayed due to the pandemic.