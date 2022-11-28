Police: 16-year-old confessed to murder on Instagram

A 16-year-old is accused of murdering a person in Pennsylvania and confessing to the crime on Instagram.

According to the Bensalem Police Department, they got a report from a parent who said their daughter received an Instagram video chat from the suspect.

"During the video chat, the 16-year-old stated that he had just killed someone," police stated. "He then flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood."

Authorities said the teenager then requested assistance to dispose of the body.

Officers were dispatched to the boy's home. That's where they found a female dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police did not release the age of the victim, but they did say she was a juvenile.

The suspect had apparently left the home and was stopped a short distance away.

He is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence as police said there were attempts to clean the crime scene.