Nebraska massage therapist faces more sex charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha, Nebraska massage therapist accused of sexual assault now faces more charges.

Omaha Police have now charged 62-year-old Melvin Buffington with five additional charges of Third Degree Sexual Assault.

OPD says a woman reported that Buffington sexually assaulted her during a scheduled massage appointment at Oasis Massage and Spa on January 12. As they investigated that allegation, a second victim reported she had been sexually assaulted during her massage appointment on February 15. Prosecutors say Buffington moved the woman's underwear and penetrated her during a deep tissue massage

Police took Buffington into custody on Feb. 18.

On Feb. 20, Buffington had his bond set at $50,000.

Omaha Police say the investigation continues and Oasis has cooperated fully.