National Archives releases new round of JFK assassination documents

The National Archives has released another group of JFK assassination files 59 yeas after the former president's death.

The documents will bring more information to the eyes of the pubic, but not all of it.

Through the Trump administration and into the current one where Joe Biden is now president, there has been the desire to relieve the suspicion that surrounds former President Kennedy's death.

The National Archives has now released more documents that were once-classified, from about 8,000 on the assassination.

It is the most significant release of documents since 2017.

That was when a deadline to declassify all government documents related to the assassination was waived by then President Trump, which was originally set under the federal transparency law that Congress passed, called the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act.

No big unknown news will be learned from the declassified documents, Politico reported.

The National Archives says the collection now includes 515 documents withheld in full, and 2,545 documents withheld in part.