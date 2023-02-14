Marriage rates in the US remain below pre-pandemic levels

Fewer people in the U.S. are getting married than before the pandemic.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, there were nearly 2 million marriages in 2021. That equates to 6.0 per 1,000 people.

While an increase from 2020, when the marriage rate was 5.1 per 1,000 people, it's still shy of 2019's number.

Rates had been declining prior to the pandemic. They fell from 7.0 in 2016 to 6.1 in 2019.

The statistics also show a trend in where people like to get married. Nevada is, by far, the most popular place to get married with a rate of 26.2 per 1,000 people. It's followed by Hawaii with a rate of 12.8 and Montana at 11.0.

The pandemic didn't just affect marriage rates. It also had an impact on divorce rates, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. They fell from 2.7 per 1,000 people in 2019 to 2.5 in 2021.