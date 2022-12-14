Long COVID has contributed to thousands of deaths, CDC study says

Long COVID has contributed to more than 3,500 deaths, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The study examined cases from the start of the pandemic to June 30, 2022.

Death certificates for 3,544 individuals had text indicating long COVID was an underlying or contributing cause of death, the study notes.

Minorities, including Black and Hispanic individuals, have been disproportionally affected by COVID-19. However, the study says death rates for long COVID were similar for non-Hispanic White and non-Hispanic Black people.

However, the study notes a variety of factors could contribute to that statistic including "fewer COVID-19 survivors left to experience long COVID conditions."

The CDC says anyone can experience long COVID, but it is more often found in people who became severely ill.

"There is no test to diagnose post-COVID conditions, and people may have a wide variety of symptoms that could come from other health problems," the CDC states.