Kyle Beach comes forward as player who accused former Blackhawks video coach of sexual abuse

Kyle Beach revealed he is “John Doe' in an investigation that looked into allegations of sexual assault within the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

Kyle Beach tells TSN he felt “alone and dark” in the days following the alleged assault in 2010.

"I've been a survivor, I am a survivor. And I know I'm not alone," Beach said. "I know I'm not the only one, male or female. And I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it's destroyed me from the inside out."

After Beach came forward, the Blackhawks commended him for his bravery.

A statement from the Chicago Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/x1XbMXDiyA — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 27, 2021

Earlier this week, a report detailed how senior team leaders badly mishandled Beach's allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted him.

The ramifications now stretch beyond Chicago.

Florida coach Joel Quenneville is slated to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also is planning to talk to the commissioner.

Both were with the Blackhawks when the allegations were first reported to team leadership.