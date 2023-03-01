DOT to help customers find airlines that offer free family seating

The Department of Transportation plans to create a dashboard that will allow passengers to find out which airlines allow families to sit together without added fees.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the dashboard should be up and running next week.

He noted that American Airlines was the first U.S. carrier to commit to allowing families to sit together at no added cost. Buttigieg said on Tuesday that Frontier would be doing the same.

"Now would be a good time for other airlines to follow suit," Buttigieg said.

The push to get airlines to allow families to sit together without an additional fee is part of an effort by the Biden administration to force companies to get rid of so-called "junk fees."

"Junk fees are not only costly to consumers, but they can stifle competition by encouraging companies to use increasingly sophisticated tools to disguise the true price consumers face," the White House said in a statement.

The president has also called on Congress to fast-track a ban on family seating fees. Biden says a ban by Congress would be more efficient than the Department of Transportation going through the rulemaking process to crack down on the practice.