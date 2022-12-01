Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

CNN begins layoffs amid challenging time for media industry

Media--CNN Failure
Mike Stewart/AP
Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. The pantheon of colossal business failures has a new member in the CNN+ streaming service. The news network's subscription offering hadn't even been operating for a month before Warner Bros. Discovery announced this week that it would be shutting down on April 30. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Media--CNN Failure
Posted at 5:55 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 19:55:06-05

CNN chief executive Chris Licht announced that the company has begun layoffs.

The news came in an all-staff memo as media layoffs have seen a spike amid fears of an impending recession, as Axios reported.

Licht took over as the network's chief executive in May, and called the layoffs a "gut punch" to CNN saying that it "is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many.”

CNN said employees had been bracing for the layoffs after being informed by Licht last month that "unsettling" changes were on the way.

The memo said that a "limited number" of people would be notified on Wednesday, with other "impacted employees" set to be notified on Thursday.

“It will be a difficult time for everyone," Licht said.

As Axios reported, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav warned this month of a weak ad market.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light