Chris Christie files official paperwork to join 2024 presidential race

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is officially in the race for president.

He filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday.

His entry into the race comes one day after former Vice President Mike Pence declared his candidacy.

Christie is scheduled to hold a formal campaign launch at a town hall event hosted at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

This is Christie's second attempt at grabbing the Republican nomination for president. He ran in 2016 and dropped out after the New Hampshire primary, where he finished in sixth place.

Christie would go on to be one of the first major Republicans to endorse Donald Trump for president.

However, he has increasingly been critical of the former president, who is also running in 2024.

Christie believes Trump gave him COVID-19 while helping him prepare for a presidential debate in 2020. He has also criticized the president for his involvement in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Christie takes on a packed field in the Republican race for president. There are now eight men and one woman vying for the chance to lead the party in 2024.