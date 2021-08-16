Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in September

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

More than 80 films are leaving the service on Sept. 1.

One of the greatest action films ever made, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991), is vanishing in a time warp portal.

The Oscar-winning tale of the origins of Facebook, "The Social Network" (2010), is being blocked from the service, and "Chinatown" (1974), Roman Polanski's landmark classic starring Jack Nicholson, is also washing out that day.

September 1

September 1



A Noble Intention (2015)

Abduction (2011)

Adrift (2018)

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2006)

Angel Eyes (2001)

ATM (2012)

Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009)

Barça Dreams (2015)

Bebe’s Kids (1992)

Bon Bini Holland (2015)

Chinatown (1974)

Delirium (2018)

Dukhtar (2014)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (Season 1)

Election (1999)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Fighting (2009)

First Kill (2017)

For the Birds (2018)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hope Aur Hum (2018)

Hot Rod (2007)

I Fine… Thank You… Love You (2014)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (2001)

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002)

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2003)

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island (2004)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Laddaland (2011)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Miniforce: New Heroes Rise (2018)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moon Kingdom

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

October 1 (2014)

One Day (2016)

Off Course (2015)

Pee Mak, aka Pee Mak Phrakanong (2013)

Phobia 2 (2009)

Phone Swap (2012)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Shutter (2004)

Stephanie (2017)

Suckseed (2011)

Superbad (2007)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The Drowning (2016)

The Figurine (2009)

The First Temptation of Christ (2019) – Netflix Original removal

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Keeping Hours (2017)

The Last Hangover (2018)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets (2011)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Ring (2002)

The Social Network (2010)

The Terminal (2004)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

Toast of London (Seasons 1-3)

Used Goods (2018)

We Need to Talk (2016)

World Trade Center (2006)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

September 3



Freshman Year (2019)

September 4



The Dawn Wall (2017)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Tobot (Seasons 1-2)

September 7



Midnight Special (2016)

September 9



Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

Ripper Street (Seasons 1-5)

September 10



The Jungle Book (Season 1)

September 24



Real Steel (2011)

