Biden proposes grading colleges on their financial value to students

Colleges and universities across the country could soon get grades of their own.

The Biden administration wants the institutions to be graded on their financial value to students.

"The administration is planning to basically create a shame list, a list of programs that they say saddle students with unaffordable debt, that aren't worth the cost of those programs. So, they are basically going to great a worst offenders list," said Katherine Knott, a reporter for Inside Higher Ed.

The list is still in the planning stages, but Knott believes the amount of potential student loan debt will be used to measure a school's value.

"I think some of the metrics that they will use or suggested to use is-- Will someone on the college program earn more than they would if they just had a high school diploma? How much debt do they have compared to the total cost of the program? Graduation rates. Student loan default rates. Are students paying their loans? So, metrics like that."

Unlike efforts in the past, this list is expected to include many kinds of institutions, and not just focus on for-profit schools.

"The administration is currently planning to send institutions and programs on their list an improvement plan. How are you going to make your program financially valuable?" Knott said.

People can weigh in on the administration's plan until Feb. 10 by visiting regulations.gov.