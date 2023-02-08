Aaron Rodgers hopes to gain clarity about NFL future while spending 4 days in darkness

Aaron Rodgers plans to evaluate his future during a darkness retreat.

"It's four nights of complete darkness," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The NFL quarterback said he heard about the retreat through friends who have done it and had "profound experiences." He described the retreat as a room with no sunlight. He said food will be delivered through a slot.

Rodgers noted that he isn't locked in the room and can leave before the four days is over if he wants.

"It's something that's been on my radar for a few years now, and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season," Rodgers said.

The 39-year-old has not committed to returning to the NFL next season. There's a possibility that the Green Bay Packers could trade Rodgers in the offseason. Rodgers has never played for another team during his career, which could impact his decision on whether to return for another season.

He hopes the darkness retreat will provide him with some clarity.

"It's just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do," Rodgers said.