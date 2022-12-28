80-year-old California liquor store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, Calif. — An 80-year-old liquor store owner in Southern California that became a local celebrity after he used a shotgun on a suspected robber has died.

The Associated Press reported that Craig Cope, the owner of Norco Market & Liquor in Riverside County, died Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the store.

On its post, the store said there would be a memorial at a later date. The store did not mention how Cope died.

According to the Associated Press, Cope because famous after surveillance video of the July 31 shooting was released to the public.

In the video, Cope could be seen firing one blast from the shotgun at a suspect in a ski mask that pointed a rifle, the news outlet reported.

Four men, including the wounded suspect, were later arrested at a hospital, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, after the shooting, Cope suffered a heart attack but later recovered. In October, however, he suffered a disabling stroke, the news outlet reported.