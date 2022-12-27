5 teens arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

Authorities in Minnesota said five people were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the nation's largest shopping center on Friday.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference that officers arrested two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old men for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Nordstrom store at Mall of America, the Associated Press reported.

The victim has not been identified.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Hodges said police believe one of the 18-year-olds was the shooter but added another suspect may also have fired a weapon.

Police are still seeking a sixth suspect, the newspaper reported.

According to authorities, the suspects and the victim were part of two different groups when an altercation of some sort erupted, which then turned into a fistfight, and then escalated into a shooting, the news outlets reported.

The news outlets reported that the victim was shot multiple times, and the entire incident occurred for about 30 seconds.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting for about an hour, the news outlets reported.