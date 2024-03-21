MANHUNT UPDATE: Suspects last seen in Missoula

BOISE, Idaho — Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour, suspects from Wednesday morning's shooting at St. Alphonsus Hospital were last seen in Missoula, Montana, Wednesday afternoon.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office believes that the two men are driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

Both suspects have been on the run since Wednesday morning, after a shooting at St. Alphonsus Hospital, which left three Idaho Department of Correction officers wounded.

A press conference about the manhunt will be held on Thursday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. You can watch it here.

