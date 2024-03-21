Watch Now
MANHUNT UPDATE: Suspects last seen in Missoula

Boise PD
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 16:13:10-04

BOISE, Idaho — Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour, suspects from Wednesday morning's shooting at St. Alphonsus Hospital were last seen in Missoula, Montana, Wednesday afternoon.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office believes that the two men are driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

RELATED: Three officers injured, two suspects on the run after a "coordinated attack on officers" at Saint Alphonsus

Both suspects have been on the run since Wednesday morning, after a shooting at St. Alphonsus Hospital, which left three Idaho Department of Correction officers wounded.

A press conference about the manhunt will be held on Thursday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. You can watch it here.

