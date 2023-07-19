Man arrested for 'child enticement' and 'disturbing the peace' in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Officers with the Nampa Police Detectives served child enticement and disturbing the peace warrants to Jacob Lorenzo Kunz at his place of work.

The 33-year-old was reported to be driving near female pedestrians in Nampa offering them money to get into his 2013 Ford F150 or enticing them to show their breasts to him.

After the victims refused, Kunz drove away and the police were contacted. These incidents involved both juveniles and adults.

“I want to commend the victims in these instances for taking swift action to get away from this potentially dangerous individual, and for calling us to help locate him,” said Interim Chief Curt Shankel. “We fear there are other victims, and we ask that they also bravely come forward and talk to a trusted adult or call law enforcement directly.”

Because of the repeated behavior by Kunz, police worry that there are other victims in the community. Police are requesting that anyone who has experienced a similar event call the Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2257.