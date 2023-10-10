Utah resident among those killed during Israel attack

A local rabbi says a Utah man was among those killed during this weekend's terrorist attacks in Israel.

On Tuesday, Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted to social media that Lotan Abir, a member of the Young Jewish Professionals Utah group, was killed while attending a rave.

Zippel told FOX 13 News that Abir, 24, was attending the music festival in southern Israel with two others when the attack began. While Abir was killed, his two companions who had previously visited Utah were able to escape.

Over 250 people were killed at the Tribe of Nova festival near Gaza.

Originally from Israel, Abir had lived in Utah for nearly a year before traveling back home. While in Utah, Abir was a DJ and musician, while also working as a handyman when needed.

Lotan Abir. A member of the Young Jewish Professional Utah community.



Went to a rave Friday night.



Confirmed among the 1,000+ dead in Israel.



May his memory be for a blessing and May God avenge his blood. pic.twitter.com/NJpPiPlCYt — Avremi Zippel (@UtahRabbi) October 10, 2023

"May his memory be for a blessing and May God avenge his blood," the rabbi wrote.