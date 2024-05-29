Power outages across the Treasure Valley

Dozens of weather-related power outages have been reported in and around the Treasure Valley.

Outages in Garden City and Boise are impacting over 400 customers, according to the Idaho Power Outage Map. Crews are on-site or en route to the events and are working to determine when power will be restored.

Two outages in Emmett are impacting over 2,300 customers. The outages have been acknowledged by Idaho Power but no crews have been assigned and there is no timeline yet for when power will be restored.