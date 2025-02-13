Poor highway conditions in eastern Oregon lead to road closures

Highways in Eastern Oregon are beginning to close, and some are snow-covered as a winter storm moves in early on Thursday.

Highway 78 has closed between Jordan Valley and Burns.

Oregon Department of Transportation A look at the roads at Burns Junction around 10am on 02/13/25. Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation

US-20 is also snow-covered just east of Juntura, Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation recommends drivers carry chains, or have traction tires.

Oregon Department of Transportation US-20 at Drinkwater Pass 02/13/25. Photo: Oregon Department of Transportation

In Western Idaho, roads are still open, but local crews, including the Ada County Highway District, are working to keep roads clear. The Idaho Transportation Department also advises people to steer clear of the roads if they don't have to travel, especially once the snow sets in Thursday.

RELATED: A major winter storm will bring widespread snow showers today

Be sure to stay up to date on road conditions. For Oregon commutes visit www.tripcheck.comand for Idaho commutes, check 511.idaho.gov.

We will continue to update this story as conditions change.