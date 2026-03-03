LIVE UPDATES: Court hearing underway for suspect in Michael Vaughan case

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A preliminary hearing is underway at the Payette County Courthouse for Stacey Wondra, the man charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan.

Wondra is accused in the 2021 disappearance of the child from his neighborhood in Fruitland. The case drew national attention and remained active for years before charges were filed.

Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughn, is expected to be present at today's hearing.

This article will be updated throughout the day as developments occur.