Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPayette County

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Court hearing underway for suspect in Michael Vaughan case

Michael Vaughhan Missing Poster
Doug Lock-Smith
Michael Vaughhan Missing Poster
Posted

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A preliminary hearing is underway at the Payette County Courthouse for Stacey Wondra, the man charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to the death of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan.

Wondra is accused in the 2021 disappearance of the child from his neighborhood in Fruitland. The case drew national attention and remained active for years before charges were filed.

Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughn, is expected to be present at today's hearing.

This article will be updated throughout the day as developments occur.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights