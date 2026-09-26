NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — Open Streets is a global initiative where a street gets closed to traffic to allow pedestrians and cyclists to take it over and this marks the third year in a row this event has taken place in Boise.

On Sunday from from noon to 5:00 p.m. Catalpa Drive will be closed to vehicles between Collister Drive and Hill Road for a block party in the Collister neighborhood.

WATCH: What Open Streets is all about

Open Streets takes place on Sunday in the Collister Neighborhood in Boise

"It’s about showing people that our streets are more than transportation for cars," said Clancy Anderson of the Collister Neighborhood Association. "Collister is pretty interesting because we don’t have that many through streets, it’s not a very connected grid."

Open Streets is organized by the Boise Bicycle Project, a non-profit that makes it their mission to promote biking in the Treasure Valley. Devin McComas says Open Streets is happening at a crossroads for the future of mobility in Ada County.

"I think for us with Open Streets the question we are really posing is: If you feel safe at the neighborhood street at the event, what are we going to do to make it feel safe tomorrow?"

McComas says Open Streets gives resident a chance to learn about some of the issues, including an upcoming ACHD election where a last-minute change sprung on ACHD will allow everybody in Ada County to vote for two commissioners instead of just the people in there district.

This is happening because a law past by the legislature in the final hour that will also make the elections partisan instead of non-partisan in 2028.

"We have a fundamentally important ACHD election county wide, we have laws about e-bikes happening and we are de-funding public transit," said McComas. "We are really looking to make sure the public gets involved in transportation conversations and uses their voice to talk about what they want their streets to look like."

Neighborhoods need to apply for a grant to host Open Streets and the Collister Neighborhood Association did this two years ago after surveying residents on what type of grant they should apply for. They received a $30,000 grant from the City of Boise.

"It will be interesting, this will be the first time that it has been fully on a residential street instead of having some commercial businesses," said Anderson. "But, it should be good."

The Boise Bicycle Project has set up five different bus routes to get people to Open Streets and of course people can also walk or ride their bikes to the event.